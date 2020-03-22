State fully prepared to fight COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that that the preparations to fight COVID-19 are underway ever since it was declared a pandemic.

"We began preparations to fight against Coronavirus since the very beginning of this pandemic. The Central government's advisory is being followed judiciously," Baghel told ANI.

He added that all bus services--interstate and city services-- have been suspended. "Offices have also been placed in lockdown and employees have been asked to work from home and only essential staff members have been called in. Shops and markets are shut apart from essential stores like pharmacies are open," he said.

"People who have arrived from abroad have been placed in quarantine zones. One positive case was found. We have also tested the family members and their results came negative," Baghel informed. (ANI)

