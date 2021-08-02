State government will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], August 2 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the flood-affected Sangali district. On his daylong visit, he assured the flood victims that the state government and administration will give all kinds of needed help to the affected people here.

While addressing at Bhilawadi area of Sangali district, CM Thackeray informed," The administration was fully aware of the situation at the place the day heavy rain started and we started the rescue operations without any delay. Atleast four lakh people were shifted to safer places. Many houses and villages were underwater, the crops also got damaged. We are in the process to find out the exact damages and losses in the area, and will do everything possible to help our people."

He further added, "I will not only announce the relief packages unlike others but will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible."



A clash broke out between Police & BJP workers in Sangli during his visit. Traders & BJP workers clashed while trying to stop CM Thackeray's convoy at Harbat Road to make a statement to him.

After the flood has hit the various parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, CM Uddhav is monitoring those places to take stock of damages and various losses. He had earlier interacted with flood victims last week on his visit to Kolhapur.

The state has witnessed several losses of life, property and crops due to heavy rains in the region following floods in the parts of Kokan and Western Maharashtra. (ANI)

