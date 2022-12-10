State govt is taking all necessary steps to strengthen higher education in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the government is taking all necessary steps to strengthen higher education in the state.

He was speaking today at the Fifth Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at IIIT Basar in Nirmal District.

KTR said, "I congratulate the Vice Chancellor for constructing the new auditorium here. 2,200 laptops will be distributed to the students in the coming 2-3 days. 1,500 desktops are also being given to the students."

Recalling his own graduation day, he congratulated all the students who graduated from the university. "I am reminded of my graduation day. I congratulate all the graduating students today. This moment is a watershed moment in your academic career. I urge you to remember that learning is an ongoing process and a solid foundation allows you to expand your horizons. I am delighted to be amongst the budding industrialists, outstanding engineers and successful leaders", said the Minister.

"The government is taking all necessary steps to strengthen higher education. We have ensured that the universities have dedicated faculty for teaching and research to feature the state universities among nationally renowned institutions. Under the leadership of KCR and Sabitha Indra Reddy, the government is eager to improve the infrastructure of higher education institutions", he added.



Commenting on the technological developments being undertaken across the state, he said that Telangana has been in the forefront of promoting advanced technology.

"We have established Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge Task Centers in all districts. It provides training in aerospace, logistics, electronics manufacturing, additive manufacturing, cyber security and forensics. Telangana is playing a leading role in facilitating and providing strategic directions to global companies with high-quality human resources," he added.

Commenting on the need to be acquainted with modern technology, he said, "Today imagination has no bounds and opportunities are limitless today. To survive one must be updated and educate oneself on current technologies. We live in a time of digital transformation and digitization is a change enabler and force multiplier. Computers can now study the human brain in real-time and offer solutions. In the near future, artificial intelligence will be used for animal language interpretation, pollution monitoring and voice cloning. We live in a world of interconnected devices. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have become the order of the day. The world is going to a 3D mode with Digitization, De-carbonisation and Decentralisation. It is time for universities to redesign their curriculum incorporating the latest technology."

He even urged the Education Minister, Education Secretary and the University to incorporate a practice school or apprenticeship model. He said that if students can learn by working in the industry, they will gain more practical understanding.

"The government has actively expanded T hub centres to encourage students into innovation. We have entered into a MoU between RGUKT and T-Hub today. We will also establish a T-Hub center here. People laughed when we said "walk in with an idea and walk out with a product", but Skyroot who is the first private space tech company in India to launch their rocket in space was incubated in T-Hub", he added

He said that the dream of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is to give opportunity to every poor student to get educated.

"We are the only government that is giving Rs 20 lakh students to wish to study abroad. We will provide drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha to this campus. We are also planning to make this the first campus to go off-grid and depend on renewable energy. We will also build a science block with Rs 5 crores. We also clean up the lake here and make it beautiful. We will also deploy more sanitation machines here," he said. (ANI)

