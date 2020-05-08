State govt not concentrated on long-term impact of gas leak tragedy: BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that Andhra Pradesh government has so far concentrated only on short term repercussions and compensations rather than long-term impact of the gas leak tragedy that occured at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.

He further welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to provide Rs. 1 crore each as compensation to the families of the deceased in the gas leak tragedy.

"I welcome the decision taken by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to give Rs. 1 crore each as compensation to the families of deceased and other compensations. Chief Minister himself recognized that there were almost 15,000 people in the area where the mishap took place," said Lanka Dinakar, BJP while speaking to ANI.

Lanka Dinakar said that more than 300 people have been shifted to hospitals and thousands have been shifted to rehabilitation centers.

"More than 300 people were shifted to hospitals, and more than thousand people have been shifted to rehabilitation centers," he said.

"Styrene is hazardous gas, its impact must be analyzed into two categories. State government so far has concentrated on short term repercussions and compensations, but not on the cost and its long term environmental impact which is also very important and vital," Dinakar added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident that took place earlier on Thursday (ANI)

