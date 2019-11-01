State govt should not turn MP into 'Madira Pradesh': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday said that the Kamal Nath government should not turn Madhya Pradesh into 'Madira Pradesh' (liquor state).

"Do not turn Madhya Pradesh into 'Madira Pradesh'. We worked towards making the state addiction-free during our regime. We ensured that no new liquor shops were opened. But the Kamal Nath government is granting new licenses to increase the state's revenue," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference here.

"On one hand, we are observing Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and on the other, the state government is encouraging liquor business in the state. The government should change this decision," he added.

On the issue of losses faced by farmers due to recent floods in the state, Chouhan said: "Natural disasters used to happen earlier as well but our government provided immediate relief and compensation. Why is the Congress not helping the farmers and only talking about agitating in Delhi?" (ANI)