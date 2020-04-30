State govt working towards economic revival, says Tripura Chief Minister

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government has a plan in place for the revival of its economy after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting leaders of various political parties in the state on Wednesday. The meeting was held to discuss and formulate a strategy to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tripura has already taken an initiative on the revival of the economy. 50 out of 75 small units in the state are already functional. Which other state has this scenario? Tripura is a small state with less economic resources, but I assure you that the government is working towards the revival of the economy," Deb told reporters.

He said the state government would procure funds from the FCI so that farmers can be provided relief. "We are not waiting for the Centre to provide assistance. We have decided that we would procure crops directly from the farmers," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Rs 2000 has already been transferred into the accounts of farmers. While Rs 3,000 has been provided to close to 3 lakh people and social pensioners have also received a three months advance, he added.

However, Pijush Biswas, Congress state president, argued that the benefits have not reached people residing in the remote areas. "Many people have complained that when they go to the bank, they are told that no such funds have been transferred to their accounts. I have informed the Chief Minister about the situation. The Chief Minister has asked the Chief Secretary to look into the situation," he said. (ANI)

