State govts to issue directions for kids, senior citizens to stay at home: Centre on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI) [India]: The Government of India on Thursday said that all state governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all children below 10 years and citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /government servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

The government said all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out.

The Centre also said that state governments are being requested to enforce work for home for private-sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services.

Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category, the government said.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.(ANI)

