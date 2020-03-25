State has taken proactive measures to combat COVID-19 : Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed for support from all sections of the society in combating the coronavirus, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government spokesperson.

"COVID-19 has created an extraordinary situation across the world. Though the State government has taken pro-active measures to contain the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister has appealed for the support from all sections of the society," said Bagchi at a press conference.

He also said, "Rs 44.50 crore has been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 30 District Red Cross Societies for taking necessary steps for combating COVID-19 situation in the state."

"Ganjam and Malkangiri districts have been given Rs 3 crore each while Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur districts have been given Rs 2 crore each," he said while adding, "Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nuapara, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts have been given Rs. 1 crore each; and Rs 50 lakh has been given to Deogarh district."

Speaking on the supply of essential goods and services during the 21 days lockdown, the spokesperson said, "The supply of essential commodities will continue smoothly without any obstacle. The government requests people not to panic in this regard." (ANI)

