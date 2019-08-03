State is equipped to handle issues pertaining to tourism industry: Goa CM on taxi strike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after tourist taxi operators kept their vehicles off the road, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry.

"Our administration is equipped to handle matters concerning the tourism industry. I want to assure the tourists visiting Goa that there are adequate intra-state transport arrangements," Sawant said in an official statement.

"Tourist, domestic as well as international, are most welcome to Goa," he added.

Urging the state government to scrap application-based cab service 'Goa Miles', the tourist taxi operators have been protesting in the state since Friday.

While refusing to scrap 'Goa Miles', Sawant asked the taxi operators to either continue the services or provide similar facilities that the app provides. (ANI)

