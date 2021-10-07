State of Pak is newly emboldened, won't be surprised if Punjab is next: Cong MP on Srinagar terror attacks

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday, referring to the series of terror attacks claiming lives of several civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, said that it shows a newly "emboldened deep state of Pakistan" after the establishment of Taliban government in Afghanistan.

He said he would not be surprised if Punjab witnesses a similar scenario next, considering the frequent seizures of small arms sent by drone into the state.

Expressing concern over the increased frequency of terror attacks in the Union Territory, the MP tweeted, "This is newly emboldened deep state of Pak after establishing Taliban in Afghanistan instructing its proxies to exacerbate communal tensions in J&K. I would not be surprised if Punjab is next given amount of small arms that have been droned into the state since Nov-2019."





Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar today.

On Wednesday, a street hawker Virender Paswan was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

On the same day, in two different attacks at two different locations of Jammu and Kashmir, a businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and a civilian Mohd Shafi Lone were killed. (ANI)

