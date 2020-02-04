New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A State-of-the-art DNA analysis centre has been set up in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme with an allocation of Rs 99.76 crores.
This facility has an annual capacity to examine 2000 forensic cases relating to sexual assault, homicide, paternity, human identification, and Mitochondrial DNA.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in Lok Sabha to a question regarding the establishment of a new Advanced Forensic DNA Analysis Lab, said, "A State-of-the-art DNA analysis centre has been set up in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme with an allocation of Rs 99.76 crores. This facility has an annual capacity to examine 2000 forensic cases relating to sexual assault, homicide, paternity, human identification, and Mitochondrial DNA."
Ministry of Home Affairs has approved setting-up and upgrading of DNA analysis and cyber forensic units in State Forensic Science Laboratories in 13 States/ Union Territories under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme. Apart from this, 25 States have been given an allocation of Rs 108.40 crore for strengthening Forensic Science facilities, including DNA analysis facilities, as part of the annual State Action plan under the scheme for Modernisation of Police Forces in the year 2019-20.
The Directorate of Forensic Science Services has six Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) situated at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh, Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra) and Kolkata (West Bengal). (ANI)
State-of-the-art DNA analysis centre set up in Chandigarh under Nirbhaya Fund scheme
ANI | Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:57 IST
