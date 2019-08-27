State-of-the-art radars incorporating latest `Phased Array' tech to be installed at Indian Naval Air stations, Air Force Stations

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI) A contract for installation and commissioning of nine Precision Approach Radars (PARs) was concluded on Monday between Defence Ministry and Data Pattern (India) Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 380 crores under 'Buy Indian' category.

An official release said that the state-of-the-art radars incorporating latest `Phased Array' technology will be installed at Indian Naval Air Stations and Indian Air Force Stations.

It said the installation of radars will enhance flight safety at the terminal stages of aircraft landing at the airfields.

The installation and commissioning of radars at Indian Naval Air Stations is envisaged to be completed by April 2022 and at Indian Air Force Stations by December 2022. (ANI)

