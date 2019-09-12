State Police accepts wrestler Babita Phogat's resignation from her post in Haryana Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): State Police have accepted wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat's resignation from her post in Haryana Police.

"I had joined the party, you can only join the party after submitting resignation else it would have been a conflict of interest. I had submitted my resignation in August," said Phogat on Thursday.

In a letter Surinder Pal Singh, Indian Police Service (IPS) wrote: "Resignation submitted by Babita Kumari vide her application dated August 13, is hereby accepted with effect from September 10, on the condition that the applicant will deposit two months pay or salary to the government in lieu of said application or notice."

Earlier in August, Phogat along with her father Mahavir Phogat had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Babita had made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Her father and coach Mahavir, a Dronacharya Awardee, is known for training his daughters and nieces in wrestling, and many of them have brought laurels to the country by winning medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The induction of the Phogats into BJP came ahead of the assembly poll in Haryana, slated to be held later part of the year.

Elections are due in Haryana this year for electing members to the 90-member Assembly. (ANI)

