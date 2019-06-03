State police seize two hand grenades in Punjab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): State police seized two hand grenades during checking at a barricade placed near Kukranwala Adda here on Sunday.

The area falls under Ajnala sub-division.

The two suspects, however, managed to flee from the spot.

As per the police, barricades are set up at Kukranwala Adda ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6. During checking, the police signalled two bike-borne men to stop, but the duo, instead of stopping, escaped.

The police team, while chasing the suspects, managed to snatch a bag from the pillion rider.

From the bag, two hand grenades were recovered.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

