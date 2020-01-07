State Transport Units will operate about 22 per cent additional buses tomorrow, says West Bengal Transport department

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): West Bengal Transport Department will operate 22 per cent additional buses on Wednesday in view of nationwide strike supported by various trade unions against economic policies of the central government.

"The State Transport Units (STUs) will operate about 22 per cent additional buses tomorrow," a Transport Department release said.

It said all the vehicles registered within the state of West Bengal have been insured by the Transport Department with insurance coverage up to Rs 6 Lakh. "Any vehicle damaged between 00.00 a.m. to 12.00 midnight tomorrow will be covered under this insurance," the release said.

"The vehicles must have a valid registration certificate, permit, certificate of fitness and driving licence. FIR must be lodged within 24 hours of the incident," it said.

The release said that meetings with the Transport Operators Unions and Associations have been held to ensure normal transport services on Wednesday. (ANI)

