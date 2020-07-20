State-wide containment zone-based COVID-19 lockdown to continue till July 31: West Bengal Govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Home Department of West Bengal Government on Sunday evening issued an advisory stating that the state-wide containment zone-based COVID-19 lockdown shall continue till July 31.

In the advisory addressed to DMs, DGP, CP Kolkata, etc., the government said, "DMs may take a view on continuing lockdown: town-wide or zone-wise depending on the local situation. They can do it for five to seven days."

"State-wide containment zone-based lockdown continues till July 31," the advisory added.

As many as 2,278 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of cases to 42,487. The death toll has increased to 1,112 after 36 deaths were reported today, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

