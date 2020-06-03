Statement of victim recorded before court in rape case against Shantikunj Haridwar chief Pranav Pandya

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Statement of the girl, who was allegedly raped by Shantikunj Haridwar chief Pranav Pandya, was recorded in a Haridwar court on Tuesday.

AP Singh, the senior advocate representing the victim, alleged lapses in investigation and said that sections of the POCSO Act will be added in case against Pandya.

"Statements of the victim were recorded against rape accused Pranav Pandya. When a 14-year-old girl came to him for study, she was raped by him. She was also threatened to not reveal anything about the incident to anyone. Now, sections of the POCSO Act will be added in case against Pandya," Singh told ANI.

He also alleged that the victim's uncle and brother have been kidnapped by Pandya.

A case in the matter was filed against Pandya at Delhi's Vivek Vihar police station. (ANI)

