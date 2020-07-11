Statements of 35 people recorded so far in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that statements of 35 people were recorded so far in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Bandra Police has recorded the statement of celebrity manager Reshma Shetty during questioning which went on for five hours, in connection with the matter, Mumbai Police said.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence last month. (ANI)

