State's COVID-19 testing capacity over 41,000 per day, to achieve 50,000 mark soon: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that the health department has developed the capacity of conducting more than 41,000 COVID-19 tests per day and soon more than 50,000 tests per day will be conducted in the State.

According to a press release from the state government, "Health Minister said that when the State's first corona case came to light, the sample was sent to Pune laboratory for testing. In the leadership of the Chief Minister, today capacity has been developed to conduct more than 41,450 tests per day."

He said soon the State will achieve the capacity to conduct more than 50,000 tests per day. He said, "The State has made all arrangements at all the places to fight the corona."

Dr Sharma said that because of the better arrangements of the government the recovery ratio of corona positive has reached 80 per cent. Out of total 19,256 cases in the State, 15,352 have recovered.

He said that people are recovering soon at the institutional quarantine centres made by the government and through home quarantine.

Health Minister said that increasing the testing facility has benefitted in recovery.

He said that so far, samples of around 9 lakh people have been taken. The entire attention of the government is on sampling so that corona does not spread.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about the possibility of Rajasthan government introducing COVID-19 management in the school curriculum in the state, Sharma said, "In this pandemic, how we saved our people in the state, what were the steps implemented and how health infrastructure was boosted, if these are documented and introduced in the curriculum, then we can change the way common people understand health." (ANI)

