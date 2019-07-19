States responsible for combating child abuse: Centre

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): States are responsible for dealing with crimes related to child abuse including cybercrimes as "police" and "public order" come under state subject, the Centre said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said states and union territories are responsible for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes, including those related to exploitation of children.

"States/UTs are primarily responsible for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including crimes related to exploitation of children through their law enforcement machinery. The law enforcement agencies take legal action as per provisions of law against persons involved in digital sexual exploitation/abuse of children," she said.

The government said that there are adequate provisions to deal with cybercrimes including under the Information Technology (IT) Act. The Acts have provisions to deal with publishing, browsing or transmitting child pornography in electronic form.

"Sections 354A and 354D of Indian Penal Code provide punishment for cyberbullying and cyberstalking against women," Irani said in her reply.

She listed the government's initiative to tackle cybercrimes which include Home Ministry's scheme under which a cybercrime reporting portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) and a twitter handle (@CyberDost) for awareness were launched.

The government has also blocked several websites containing child pornography or explicit images of children. (ANI)

