States should take advantage of favourable weather conditions for better Rabi production: Rupala

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala said on Friday that a record 285 million tonnes production of food grains has been achieved so far and urged the states to take advantage of favorable weather conditions for better production in the Rabi season.

"With effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and cooperation from the states, a record 285 million tonnes production of food grains has been achieved," Rupala said while inaugurating the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2019.

He said that due to cooperation from states it was made possible and an all-time high production of rice (116 million tonnes) and production of wheat (102.5 million tonnes), pulses and oilseeds were registered.

He stressed that states need to take advantage of favorable weather conditions so that better production can be achieved in the Rabi season.

The Minister, however, expressed concerned about the shortage of oilseeds for which he suggested launching a separate mission to increase capacity and reduce import of edible oils.

He emphasised that the demand for fertilizers should be made after consultation with farmer organisations at the District level.

"The state agriculture departments should furnish their fertilizer demands to Centre in time so that availability can be ensured to farmers at crucial stages of crops," he said.

In his address, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggrawal said that at the onset of monsoon ensuing Kharif season was slow but recorded an area of 1054 lakh hectare and it was expected that area coverage will surpass normal area.

The department has decided to distribute seed mini-kits for Rabi crops, pulses and oilseed with the active involvement of State Agriculture Departments, he said. (ANI)

