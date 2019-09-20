Representative Image
Representative Image

States should take advantage of favourable weather conditions for better Rabi production: Rupala

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala said on Friday that a record 285 million tonnes production of food grains has been achieved so far and urged the states to take advantage of favorable weather conditions for better production in the Rabi season.
"With effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and cooperation from the states, a record 285 million tonnes production of food grains has been achieved," Rupala said while inaugurating the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2019.
He said that due to cooperation from states it was made possible and an all-time high production of rice (116 million tonnes) and production of wheat (102.5 million tonnes), pulses and oilseeds were registered.
He stressed that states need to take advantage of favorable weather conditions so that better production can be achieved in the Rabi season.
The Minister, however, expressed concerned about the shortage of oilseeds for which he suggested launching a separate mission to increase capacity and reduce import of edible oils.
He emphasised that the demand for fertilizers should be made after consultation with farmer organisations at the District level.
"The state agriculture departments should furnish their fertilizer demands to Centre in time so that availability can be ensured to farmers at crucial stages of crops," he said.
In his address, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggrawal said that at the onset of monsoon ensuing Kharif season was slow but recorded an area of 1054 lakh hectare and it was expected that area coverage will surpass normal area.
The department has decided to distribute seed mini-kits for Rabi crops, pulses and oilseed with the active involvement of State Agriculture Departments, he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:27 IST

Why CBI is so 'impatient' in sting case, asks Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday alleged that "some powerful people" wanted to destroy him, adding that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working with "impatience" in a sting case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:17 IST

UP: Group of youngsters thrash cop after asked to wear helmet,...

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable on Friday was allegedly thrashed by a group of youngsters after one of them was asked to wear a helmet in Sadat police station area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:11 IST

U'khand: 6 dead, 3 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor,...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident in which six people died, allegedly after consuming illicit liquor, in Kotwali police station area on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:04 IST

Kovind hosts Mongolian Prez, says 2 countries not just strategic...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hosted his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga over a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed confidence that the latter's visit will be a milestone in India-Mongolia bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:02 IST

J-K: IGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Navratra and...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Navratra and Dussehra festival, Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mukesh Singh on Friday chaired a meeting with officers of Army, Police, Intelligence agencies and civil administration to discuss the security arrangements in Jammu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:01 IST

Shah launches citizen centric services in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched three citizen-centric services of the Chandigarh Police here. The services include the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-Dial 122), e-Beat Book' and e-Saathi'mobile application.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:51 IST

RSS supports homosexual and transgender rights, frowns on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): In a major boost to homosexual and transgender rights, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has thrown its weight behind their cause but has fallen short on extending support to same-sex marriage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:43 IST

Govt announces GST rate cut on marine fuel, wet grinders, hike...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of items including slide fasteners, marine fuel and wet grinders and increased for railway wagons and coaches among others.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:33 IST

EAC-PM says tax rate measures path-breaking, will boost growth

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Friday said that the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, including a reduction in corporate tax, were path-breaking which will boost investment, enhance growth and help the country real

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:33 IST

Case against Azam Khan's son for encroaching upon govt land in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's elder son Adib Khan and others for allegedly purchasing and constructing buildings at government land here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:32 IST

Sonipat: Child born with rare disease, critical

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A child born at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Gohana here with a rare disease has been declared critical, a hospital official informed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:31 IST

ED attaches plant, machinery of Kudos Chemie Ltd in bank fraud case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached plant and machinery of Kudos Chemie Ltd worth Rs 234.11 crores in connection with a bank fraud case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Read More
iocl