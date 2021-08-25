States to get over 2 cr additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, says Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday informed that all states will be provided with over 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in August.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said that the Central government has requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on September 5.

"Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore additional doses of vaccine are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5th September," Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the health ministry, more than 58.07 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 59-crore landmark yesterday after the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. As many as 61,90,930 vaccine doses have been administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the cumulative caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)