States to provide relief to migrant labourers using SDRF funds: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that all the States have been directed to provide temporary accommodation, food, medical care and other necessary facilities to migrant labourers during the nationwide lockdown using SDRF's funds.

"On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, today all the States have been directed in view of COVID-19 to provide temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc., to all the homeless people, migrant laborers and those who are staying in relief camps due to the lockdown, using the SDRF's fund allocation," tweeted Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the people should be given shelter in relief camps' under SDRF fund allocations.

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services have been suspended during the lockdown. (ANI)









