States, UTs required to seek 'no objection' from Home Ministry to change names: MOS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that states and union territories are required to seek 'no objection' from the Ministry of Home Affairs to change the names of village, town, railway station, etc.

"The administrative guidelines for change in the name of villages, towns, railway stations, etc are already in place whereby states and union territories are required to seek 'no objection' from the Ministry of Home Affairs," the MoS told the House.

Rai was responding to a question raised in this regard in the upper house of the Parliament.

On the question, whether the government is considering setting up any authority for approval of change of names of the city, places, etc in the country, the minister responded, "there is no such proposal under consideration of the government."

He also said that the government is aware of the changes in names of the place, city or areas. (ANI)

