States, UTs to receive over 12 cr COVID vaccine doses in July: Centre

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The states and union territories of India are set to receive over 12 crore COVID-19 vaccines in the month of July, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday.

As of today morning, over 2.19 crore doses have already been supplied to all states and UTs from the supply of July.

"Based on the discussion with the manufacturers, the ministry had communicated to all States/ UTs that they will receive more than 12 crore doses of COVID vaccine in the month of July 2021," the press release read.



The states are also being informed adequately in advance of the supply of COVID vaccines that are being sent to them. "Further, all states have also been requested to share likely indicative demand in case more doses of vaccine are required by them in view of increased coverage," the ministry said.

Dismissing media reports alleging a decrease of 32 per cent in vaccination coverage in the first week of July as compared to the week preceding it, the ministry said they have clarified, much in advance, the doses that will be available for the states and UTs for the month of July, including the supply to private hospitals.

"The States/UTs have been advised to plan their COVID-19 Vaccination sessions based on the availability of the COVID vaccines," the ministry added. (ANI)

