States with ILP, 6th Schedule tribal areas in 4 NE states exempted from Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The States where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is applicable and sixth schedule tribal areas in the four northeastern states are exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, it doesn't mean that all seven Northeast states are exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but the tribal areas of four northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have not been included.

Sources also claimed that States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland where the ILP is required, are also exempted.

According to a senior government official, December 31, 2014, has been decided as the cut off date.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar made the announcement at a briefing here this morning.

The Bill is set to be tabled next week in Parliament in the current Winter Session. (ANI)

