States won't have to pay for Covid-vaccines, Uttar Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre's centralised vaccination policy announced on Monday and said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's compassionate leadership, stated will no longer have to spend anything on Covid-19 vaccines.

Thanking PM Modi, Adityanath tweeted to say the decision was in "public interest."

"It is only because of the compassionate leadership of the Prime Minister that now, no state government in the country need to spend anything to get the Covid-19 vaccines. The Government of India will provide free vaccines to all people int the country. Hearty thanks to the Prime Minister for this decision in public interest," he tweeted.

Earlier today, PM Modi said the Centre would from June 21 provide vaccines free of charge at government facilities to everyone above the age of 18 years and would take over from vaccination drive, which was partly being carried out by states since the beginning of May.

The Prime Minister also said that the Centre will buy 75 per cent of vaccines from vaccine makers and give it for free to state governments, which will have to spend no money to buy the jabs. Private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines directly from manufacturers, said the prime minister adding that service charge of private hospitals will be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine. (ANI)