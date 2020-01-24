Statue of Periyar vandalised in Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A statue of Periyar was found vandalised in Chengalpattu on Friday.

Police have reached the spot.

It is noteworthy that this comes amid uproar over veteran actor Rajinikanth's remark on social reformer Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar.

On the 50th anniversary event of the Tamil magazine -- Thuglak -- on January 14, Rajinikanth had reportedly said that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar, idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and that the deities also featured a garland of sandals. (ANI)

