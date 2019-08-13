Effigy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Photo/ANI
Effigy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Photo/ANI

Statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee vandalised in Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:12 IST

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A case was registered against unidentified miscreants for vandalizing the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district on Monday.
"The effigy of Mukherjee was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," Shahpura police station in-charge, Bhajan Lal told ANI.
District collector Rajendra Bhatt, police officer Harendra Magawar and other officials also conducted a recce of the area.
According to locals, the statue was vandalised after the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Mukherjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished," said a local. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:54 IST

Telangana: Cong leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah's kin dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A family member of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ponnala Lakshmaiah was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

Delhi: Uzbek woman assaulted, gang raped

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a Scorpio car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:28 IST

Telangana: I-Day celebration arrangements at historic Golconda Fort

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Arrangements for Independence Day parade and hoisting of flag by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are being made at the historic Golconda Fort, the police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:18 IST

Telangana: Two cars collide on highway, 3 dead

Shameerpet (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three persons died while a child sustained serious injuries after a car lost control and collided with another car on the highway here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Case registered against man for slitting wife's throat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Monday registered a case against a man who had allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Delhi airport receives hoax bomb threat call

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, The terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here received a bomb threat late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:39 IST

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter...

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): An astonishing incident came to the fore in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, where a policeman and his Naxal sister found themselves on the opposite sides of the rebellion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:29 IST

India should improve infrastructure for Kailash Mansarovar...

Ali prefecture [Tibet], Aug 13 (ANI): While China is making efforts to improve the facilities provided to Kailash Mansarovar yatris, India should also work for the improvement of infrastructure on its side, Deputy Commissioner of Ali prefecture Ge Qingmin said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 02:26 IST

KCR, his family offer prayers at Tamil Nadu's Sri Athi...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family offered prayers at Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram city on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 02:11 IST

NSA Ajit Doval interacts with security personnel in valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is still in Srinagar after he flew in to the city following the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday interacted with the police and security personnel here, a government official privy

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:38 IST

43 dead, 3 missing as flood continues to batter Maharashtra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As many as 43 people died, while three remained missing on Monday in the Pune division as incessant rainfall continued to batter Maharashtra, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:29 IST

UP: Wheat truck overturns, 7 dead

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Seven persons, including two children, were killed while five other people sustained grave injuries after a truck carrying wheat sacks overturned late night here on Monday.

Read More
iocl