Statutory Inquiry to be conducted in train collision incident in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A statutory inquiry will be held into the collision of (47178) MMTS passenger train with Handry Express (17028) at Kachiguda station on November 11.

"Statutory Inquiry will be held into the collision of 47178 MMTS passenger train with 17028 Exp. at Kachiguda station on Kachiguda-Falaknuma broad gauge double line electrified section of Hyderabad division on November 11," an official statement informed.

The statement informed that Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Secunderabad from Ministry of Civil Aviation, would hold a statutory inquiry into the accident.

It also urged the members of public having knowledge relating to the above accident and matters connected with and desire to give evidence at a given time and place.

On November 11, it was reported that at least twelve people sustained injuries after a Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided with Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad.

"An MMTS train collided into Handry express near Kachiguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh had said. (ANI)

