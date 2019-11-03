RSS
RSS

Stay alert and report anti-social elements to police, RSS tells cadre ahead of Ayodhya verdict

By Pragya Kaushika (ANI) | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit that is likely to be delivered by Supreme Court in coming few days, RSS has asked its cadre to get in touch with their respective local police stations and raise an alert if anti-social elements try to disturb peace and harmony.
The local BJP leaders have also been alerted. As a note of caution, the RSS has asked its cadre to not hold processions or celebrations that could incite the Muslim community and disturb the peace. The RSS is holding meetings at 'Nagar' and 'Khand' level across states to spread its word.
"There are inputs that some anti-social elements can don as Hindu activists and disturb the peace. We have asked the cadre to be vigilant of such elements and report them to police before anyone from other community does," stated a senior RSS functionary.
"All RSS members have to abide by the directions given and if anyone deviates he would be identified," said a senior functionary.
The cadre has been asked to approach the local police if any violence or untoward incident happens to post the verdict.
"The senior leadership has also asked the cadre to be aware regarding any anti-social elements that may use the verdict as a pretext to create tension in any part of the country, " said another senior RSS leader.
The Sangh has called for caution as they do not want the nation's reputation to be tarnished in the wake of any possible untoward incident.
"We are emerging as a world power and known to practice the religion that is accommodating. The message that goes to world fraternity should be positive," said an RSS leader.
"We have not asked for meetings of every Nagar, Khand. Every unit will plan their programme. We have asked our karykartas to spread a message of peace and harmony. We should behave like mature citizens," said a senior RSS leader.
The strategy to deal with the verdict of the Supreme Court was finalised in a meeting of top brass of the Sangh with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The construction of ram temple at Ayodhya is one of the biggest promises that has been made by the BJP in its election manifesto over the past several decades.
With the Supreme Court expected to deliver the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the next few days, the RSS is discussing ways to ensure that cordial atmosphere and harmony is maintained and is working out dos and don'ts. Recently the senior RSS leaders held three-day deliberations at Adhyatm Sadhana Kendra in Chhatarpur. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:46 IST

UP: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward worth Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Team in Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:44 IST

Air pollution an issue concerning north India, not limited to Delhi: AAP

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that air pollution is not an issue only concerning Delhi but entire north India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:41 IST

Wrong to blame only Kejriwal, people of Delhi for air pollution:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that it is wrong to blame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and people of the city for the rising pollution in Delhi and national capital region (NCR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:39 IST

Greater Noida: Woman dies after falling from 18th floor

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A woman died after falling off from the 18th floor of a high-rise building here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:21 IST

Delhi air pollution: 37 flights diverted due to low visibility at Airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): At least 37 flights have been diverted at the Delhi airport after a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:20 IST

Poonch: Trying to make Guru Nanak Dev's teachings part of moral...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is trying to make the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji a part of children's moral and ethical education, has said Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:10 IST

Delhi pollution: CISF provides mask to security personnel across city

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In view of the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR region, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday issued masks to its personnel deployed at IGI Airport, Delhi Metro, Government Building Security, Special Service Group (SSG) and other Units.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:02 IST

Onion prices shoot up in Odisha due to supply shortage

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Surge in onion price on daily basis has become a vital concern for people as it is costing Rs 70 for one kg here. The state is facing a price hike due to a decline in the import of the onions from other states.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:02 IST

Ghaziabad All schools to remain closed on November 4 and 5 due...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): All government and private schools up to class 12 will remain closed on November 4 and 5 due to rising air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:57 IST

UP Dy CM mocks Shiv Sena over MLAs support claim

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a jibe at Shiv Sena for claiming to have the support of 170 MLAs in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:56 IST

Bar Council of India moves Delhi HC seeking arrest, suspension...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Submitting that it does not expect a fair police probe, bar councils on Sunday petitioned in the Delhi High Court to order suspension and immediate arrest of the guilty police officers, a judicial inquiry and compensation to injured advocates in the lawyer-cops clash ca

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:51 IST

Govts should organise 'yagyas' to please Lord Indra for rains,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Sunday said that the governments should organise 'Yagyas' to please Lord Indra for rains to bring some respite to people from pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More
iocl