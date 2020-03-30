Stay at home, maintain social distancing to fight COVID-19: Delhi L-G

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijlal on Monday interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officers to discuss further measures needed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

"Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of #Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India" Baijjal tweeted.

While interacting through a video conference that also included District Magistrates (DMs) and Deputy Commissioners Police (DCPs), it was decided that the fight against COVID-19 rested on two pillars -- social distancing and staying at home.

The L-G further said that all DMs and DCPs should jointly ensure that no movement, except for availing essential services, takes place and that no congregation is allowed.

It was also noted that while social distancing has to be maintained under all circumstances, no one remains hungry and the supply chain of essential services and goods is maintained.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Monday rose to 53, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)





