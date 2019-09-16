Stay in Ghaziabad? Now get licence to own a pet dog!

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): If you are a resident of Ghaziabad and already have a dog or planning to own one then you have to get a licence. Yes, you read it right!

People staying in Ghaziabad now have to get a licence of Rs 5,000 from the Municipal Corporation to keep a dog.

Not just that, also if the dog is found defecating in parks or on roads, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the owner.

Mayor of Ghaziabad, Asha Sharma told ANI, "Acting on complaints filed to control the menace of dogs and promote cleanliness in the area, we have decided to keep the licence fees for owning a dog at Rs 5,000. If a dog is found defecating in parks, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the owner."

Apart from keeping the city clean, the municipal corporation also planning to keep a check on dogs whether they have been vaccinated or not to prevent rabies.

However, there is resentment among people about this new law by the municipal corporation.

One of the residents of Ghaziabad named Gurpreet Kaur, who has a dog said, "This decision of the corporation will make it difficult for people with low monthly income and if the fee is to be kept, then that amount should be reduced."

Raising her concern, Kaur further said that those people who adopt dogs will now think twice before owning a pet.

The step will be a big challenge for the municipal corporation to prepare pet lovers and owners for registration.

Delhi and Gurugram have already notified rules regarding pet ownership. The annual registration fee is Rs 500 in both Delhi and Gurugram. (ANI)

