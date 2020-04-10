'Staying parked, staying safe,' grounded airlines engage in witty exchange amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The major airlines in the country, including Indigo, Vistara, and GoAir, engaged in a witty exchange on Twitter on Friday over "staying parked" amid the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus.

It all started after Indigo airlines kicked off a thread teasing Vistara airlines over its tagline extension saying, "Hey Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?". The airlines also used #StayingParkedStayingSafe.

Vistara airlines responded in kind and tagged GoAir to continue the thread. "No. these days being on the ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the 'smart' choice, what say GoAir?" it tweeted.

The thread comes in the midst of a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, due to which all international and domestic passenger flight operations are suspended.

"Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like not everyone can fly right," GoAir responded and tagged AirAsia airlines.

"Absolutely, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right SpiceJet?" AirAsia tweeted.

Both AirAsia and SpiceJet have logos, in which red is the dominant color.

"Good to know our thoughts match, like our colors! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today!" SpiceJet said on the microblogging platform.

The exchange, which comes even as the fleets of all the airlines are grounded amid the lockdown, was largely appreciated by Twitter users across the country. "Love it when planes talk to each other," said one Twitter user. (ANI)

