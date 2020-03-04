Steadfast implementation of National Policy, Action Plan-2015 led to consistent decline in LWE violence, Centre tells RS

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Steadfast implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan-2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in both left-wing extremism (LWE) and geographical spread of its influence, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"On the development front, apart from flagship schemes of the Central Government, several initiatives have been taken for the development of roads, installation of mobile towers, skill development, improving the network of banks and post offices, besides strengthening of health and education facilities. Steadfast implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan-2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in both LWE violence and geographical spread of LWE influence, Reddy stated" a statement from Home Ministry read.

Union Home Minister held a meeting to review Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario with the Chief Ministers of the affected States on August 26 last year, Reddy informed the Upper House.

The written reply came into a question on discussion with Chief Ministers on steps to curb Maoists, Home Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, various security measures and development interventions taken up by the Central and State Governments to implement the multi-pronged National Policy and Action Plan - 2015 were discussed in detail," the Home Ministry said.

The Union Home Minister assured the States of all the support needed for the in the endeavour to fight LWE.

"Reddy also informed that no Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being withdrawn from Left Wing Extremism theatre. However, depending on dynamic security scenario CAPFs are redeployed from one area to another," the Home Ministry said.

As per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India, 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects. However, the Central Government supplements the efforts of the State Governments over a wide range of measures including security, development and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is supporting the State Governments extensively by the deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopters, the sanction of India Reserve Battalions (IRBs)/ Special India Reserve Battalions (SIRBs) etc.

Funds are provided under Modernization of Police Force (MPF) Scheme, Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for modernization and training of State Police, the Home Ministry said. (ANI)

