Steady increase in daily testing numbers of COVID-19: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that there is steady increase in the per day testing of COVID-19 in the country.

"India is also seeing steady increase in growth of daily testing numbers. During the last 24 hours 2,67,061 samples have been tested. As on date, 1,07,40,832 samples have been tested for identification of COVID-19 in the population," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that concerted efforts by MoHFW and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have resulted in an impressive augmentation of the testing labs network in the country, which boosts of 1,132 labs comprising 805 labs in the government sector and 327 private labs.

"There are 603 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (373 Government + 230 Private), 435 TrueNat based testing labs (400 Government + 35 Private) and 94 CBNAAT based testing labs (33 Government + 61 Private)," it said. (ANI)

