Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the launch of INC Nilgiri in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
'Stealth frigate INS Nilgiri launched to deal with threats to maritime interests'

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:11 IST

Mumbai (Nilgiri) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched warship INS Nilgiri, which is the first of the Navy's seven new stealth frigates fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors.
This multi-mission frigate will be capable of dealing with conventional and unconventional threats to India's maritime interests.
Speaking at the occasion, Singh said: "Nilgiri and the other six ships of the project will proudly fly the Indian flag across the oceans, proving to be a worthy ambassador of the country showcasing our shipbuilding prowess and would spread India's message of peace and strength across the globe."
"I am proud to share with you that the Directorate of Naval Design has designed over 19 classes of ships and more than 90 ships have been built since then," he said.
Highlighting that government is making concerted efforts to modernise the Navy, the Union Minister said: "India is a huge country with immense maritime potential with 7,500 odd km of coastline strategically extending into the Indian Ocean, expanding maritime dimensions of India to carry out trade with the furthermost corners of the world."
"With 70 per cent of our trade by value and 95 per cent by volume taking place through the sea route, even a slight disruption of seaborne trade due to piracy, terrorism, or conflict, could have serious repercussions on the economic growth and well-being of our nation," he added.
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said: "Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is aware that any credible defence of a country is based on the indigenous defence capability."
"Today, India belongs to an elite group of nations which is building its own aircraft carrier and strategic submarines," he added. (ANI)



