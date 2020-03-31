Steel sector to contribute over Rs 500 crore to PM-CARES Fund: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced that the steel sector will contribute of over Rs 500 crores towards the PM-CARES Fund to combat coronavirus in the country.

"It is with much pride that I announce that the steel sector is ready with the contribution of over Rs. 500 crores by PSUs and private sector combined towards the PM-CARES Fund," he said.

The union minister stated that in addition Rs 15 crores is being contributed by PSU employees from their salary.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM CARES Fund, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus threat. (ANI)

