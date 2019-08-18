Step-in for relief work in flood, rain hit areas: JP Nadda urges BJP workers

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the loss of human lives due to heavy rainfall and flood in several states including northern states, BJP working president JP Nadda has urged BJP workers to step-in for the relief work in the natural disaster-hit areas.

Nadda tweeted in Hindi, loosely translating to, "Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other several other parts of the nation have suffered heavy losses due to the rainfall and flood. Several people have died in Himachal Pradesh in this tragedy. I express my profound grief to those who have suffered and their families."

"I urge all @BJP4India workers in the flood areas to participate in the relief work," he said a subsequent tweet.

As many as 18 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains that battered Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday. On the other hand, a cloudburst hit Mori Tehsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district today, prompting the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. (ANI)

