Steps being taken to ensure COVID-19 doesn't advance into phase 3: Maha health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday held an urgent meeting on COVID-19 and said that strong steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't advance in upcoming phase.

"Right now we are in phase 2, strong steps are being taken to ensure that this doesn't advance into phase 3," Tope said.

The meeting was attended by people from the corporate and health sector. Tope said that the corporate sector has ensured all cooperation to contain the disease.

"People from the corporate sector had attended this important meeting and they have ensured all cooperation. They are ready for our decision of 'Work from home'," he said.

Maharashtra has a total of 36 positive cases.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

