Chanrayaan-2 is scheduled to soft-land on early Saturday morning. (Photo/Twitter@isro)
Steps in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, is slated to create history early Saturday when its `Vikram' module makes a soft landing on moon's south polar region.
It is first time that a country is attempting to land on the south pole area of the moon. Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is a composite module mission consisting of orbiter, lander and rover.
Here is timeline of the historic mission.
September 18, 2008
The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition.
July 15, 2019
The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off about an hour before the launch due to technical snag.
July 22, 2019
ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
July 24, 2019
First earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.
July 26,2019
Second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed.
July 28,2019
Third orbit-raising manoeuvre performed.
August 3, 2019
ISRO released the first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2
August 6, 2019
Fifth and the last orbit-raising manoeuvre performed
August 14, 2019
After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.
August 20, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into lunar orbit.
August 22,2019
ISRO released first moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2's LI4 Camera.
September 1, 2019
The fifth and lunar manoeuvre executed successfully.
September 3, 2019
The first de-orbiting manoeuvre performed successfully in four seconds.
September 4, 2019
The second de-orbiting manoeuvre executed in nine seconds.
September 7, 2019
The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 scheduled to soft-land on moon between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday. It will be followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m. (ANI)

