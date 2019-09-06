Steps in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, is slated to create history early Saturday when its `Vikram' module makes a soft landing on moon's south polar region.
It is first time that a country is attempting to land on the south pole area of the moon. Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is a composite module mission consisting of orbiter, lander and rover.
Here is timeline of the historic mission.
September 18, 2008
The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition.
July 15, 2019
The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off about an hour before the launch due to technical snag.
July 22, 2019
ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
July 24, 2019
First earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.
July 26,2019
Second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed.
July 28,2019
Third orbit-raising manoeuvre performed.
August 3, 2019
ISRO released the first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2
August 6, 2019
Fifth and the last orbit-raising manoeuvre performed
August 14, 2019
After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.
August 20, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into lunar orbit.
August 22,2019
ISRO released first moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2's LI4 Camera.
September 1, 2019
The fifth and lunar manoeuvre executed successfully.
September 3, 2019
The first de-orbiting manoeuvre performed successfully in four seconds.
September 4, 2019
The second de-orbiting manoeuvre executed in nine seconds.
September 7, 2019
The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 scheduled to soft-land on moon between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday. It will be followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m. (ANI)
Steps in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:50 IST
New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, is slated to create history early Saturday when its `Vikram' module makes a soft landing on moon's south polar region.