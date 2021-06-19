Steps taken by Om Birla enriched parliamentary democracy, enhanced productivity: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congratulating Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for completing two years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many "historic" as well as pro-people legislations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that it is worth noting that Birla has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and woman MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House.



Birla has also strengthened various committees, whose role in our democracy is vital, he added.

"Over the last two years, Shri Om Birla Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him!", PM Modi tweeted.

Birla, who was elected as a BJP member for a second term from Kota in 2019, was elected as Lok Sabha Speaker unopposed on this day.



On the occasion, Birla tweeted in Hindi, "During the COVID-19 crisis, the 17th Lok Sabha did remarkable work in all forums including helping the common man, work productivity, innovation, financial reforms, empowerment of democratic values, efforts to increase the faith of the youth in constitutional values, improving the functioning of legislatures.#2Yearsof17LS"

Speaking to ANI, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "In democracy, our effort should be to respect the views of Opposition members. My attempt has been to give sufficient time to a party which has even a single member in the House. In a democracy, decisions should be taken based on a broad consensus and not just the majority." (ANI)