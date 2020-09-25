Steps taken by state govt are for welfare of poor: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that the decisions made by his government are for the welfare of the poor in the state. He directed the public representatives and officials to work round the clock for the implementation of the new Acts, which are people-centric.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made it clear that the Telangana government's aim was to ensure that the poor should not suffer due to the implementation of the new Acts and the fruits of the Acts should reach the poor and the last mile. The CM reiterated that public representatives and officials should work 24x7 hours for the implementation of the new Acts, which were people-centric and were brought in for the welfare of people," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release read.

The CM held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with public representatives from the municipal areas and Mayors. He urged them to get involved at the ground level and see that non-agriculture properties like plots, flats, houses that were not yet registered online are being registered now.



"A number of decisions taken by the state government will be useful to people for years to come. All public representatives and officials should ensure that the poor must not be adversely affected," the CMO release quoted Rao as saying.

In the initial days of Telangana's formation, people who opposed the state expressed their concern regarding the fall in the rates. However, with the measures taken by the state government, land rates in Telangana, be it agriculture or non-agriculture, have reached demand. Due to good governance, there was a decline in land disputes, land grabbing incidents, harassments, and land mafia activities, the release stated.

"When Acts are made to bring in a qualitative change in society, the poor should be put high on the agenda. This aim will be fulfilled by bringing in Dharani Portal operational. There will be total security and protection for the properties of the poor. By giving 'Green Passbooks' for the agriculture lands and 'Maroon passbook' for the no agriculture properties, every inch of the property would be registered online," the CMO release quoted Rao as saying.

The release further informed that in the slum areas which used to have huts, have now become buildings and pucca houses with the development.

"People gave us a wonderful majority and elected us. We have to work hard for people who gave us a historic victory and extended their overwhelming support," the release quoted the CM as saying further. (ANI)

