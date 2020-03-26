Steps taken to ensure smooth supply of LPG cylinders in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday said that there is a smooth supply of LPG cylinders to households in the Union Territory amid a nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

"It is brought out for information of all that to ensure that there is a smooth supply of LPG Cylinders to residents/ Households in Chandigarh, the Administration has taken steps to streamline the process in the present situation," an official release said dated March 25.

"Total 4,300 LPG cylinders were delivered by the Gas Agencies, wherein 2600 were supplied by IOCL, 1200 by HPCL and 500 BPCL. Starting tomorrow this capacity will be doubled," it said.

The administration assured that the supply of LPG cylinders in the city will be maintained and there is no need to panic.

"However, it is clarified that NO individual is allowed to visit any Gas agency for buying/ refilling LPG Cylinder. The residents can only place order telephonically for delivery of LPG Cylinder at their doorstep. In case anyone is found violating the provision, then strict legal action would be taken against both the individual and the shop owner as per law," the release said. (ANI)

