Site where stepwell collapsed in temple in Indore. (Photo\ANI)
Stepwell collapsed at a temple in Indore, many feared trapped

ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2023 13:35 IST


Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Many persons are feared trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in the Patel Nagar area of Indore on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 12 PM when devotees were offering prayers in the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Local administration has launched the rescue operation and trying to rescue people using ropes however, any official statement is still awaited.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

