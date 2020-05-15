Stern action will be taken against organizers of village fair in Ramanagara: Karnataka Dy CM Narayan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that stern action will be taken against the persons responsible for organising the village fair in Ramanagara.

"Stern action will be taken against the person responsible for organising the festival. This should not have happened," the Deputy CM said.

Flouting all social distancing norms, people had gathered in large numbers for a temple fair in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara.People were even not wearing masks.

They had taken permission for gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt.

Kalmatt has been suspended by Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner following a report by the Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,032 on Friday, according to the state Health Department.(ANI)

