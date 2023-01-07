STF arrested 57 Naxals, 283 wanted criminals in 2022: Bihar ADG

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar arrested 57 Naxals including six most wanted Naxals in the year 2022. This also includes the arrest of 283 most wanted criminals by the STF, said officials on Friday.

JS Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna while speaking to reporters on Friday said that in 2022, STF arrested 57 Naxals including 6 most wanted Naxals. Besides, 283 most wanted criminals were also arrested.

He said that the STF also seized arms and ammunition in large quantities.

"Many arms and ammunition were recovered in action taken by STF throughout the year. These included 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, and 1 weapon belonging to AK-56 series," he said while adding that five weapons that were snatched from police were also recovered.

He also highlighted the arrest of Naxals made outside Bihar. "33 Naxals were arrested by Bihar police from other states like UP, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal," he said.

"118 country-made weapons, 7,870 live cartridges, 1 hand grenade, and 15-gram explosive material were also recovered," he added. (ANI)