Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI: A Special Task Force (STF) jawan on Wednesday sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with Naxals in the forest area near Puspal village in Narayanpur.
The jawan has been airlifted to a hospital in Raipur and is reported to have sustained a wound on the leg. He is said to be out of danger, as of now.
A search operation is currently underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
STF jawan injured in crossfire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:48 IST
