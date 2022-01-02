STF jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured during an encounter with Naxals in Gariaband district near Chhattisgarh-Odisha border area on Sunday, informed the police.

"Acting on a specific input, teams of the STF had launched the operation there on Saturday night. Today morning, an encounter broke out with the Naxals and during the encounter, an STF jawan, identified as Yuvraj Sagar, suffered a bullet injury in his abdomen," said Vijay Pandey, SP, STF.

He further said that after a brief exchange of fire, the rebels fled into the dense forest towards Odisha.





The injured jawan has been shifted to Raipur for further treatment, and his condition is stable, he added.

"Odisha Police has been informed. They have launched a cordon and search operation. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also been sent for the search operation. Odisha Police has been alerted," said Pandey.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

