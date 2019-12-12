Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) jawan received grievous injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a jungle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the forests between Morpalli and Timmapur area under Chintalnar police station limits of the district, said Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj.
According to the police, after the first aid is given to the injured jawan, he will be airlifted to Raipur for treatment. (ANI)
STF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:01 IST
Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) jawan received grievous injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a jungle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday.