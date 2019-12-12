Representative image
STF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:01 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) jawan received grievous injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a jungle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the forests between Morpalli and Timmapur area under Chintalnar police station limits of the district, said Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj.
According to the police, after the first aid is given to the injured jawan, he will be airlifted to Raipur for treatment. (ANI)

